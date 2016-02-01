Programme

PROGRAMME OF THE 2017 EDITION

The Forum will demonstrate the strength of multi-actor cooperation and innovative concrete solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable world. The sessions will have a diversity of stakeholders from the public, private and solidarity sectors, coming from developed and developing countries, with a balanced representation of women and men. They will promote solutions for the achievement of the SDGs and the construction of a 3Zero world. As far as possible, “Tech for Good” solutions will be presented as illustrations.

The Programme for the 10th edition of the Convergences World Forum “Together, let’s innovate for a Zero exclusion, Zero carbon, Zero poverty world” is now available. The selected themes are the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Buy your tickets!

THEY WILL BE AT THE FORUM

Jean-Louis Bancel

Jean-Louis Bancel

Chairman, Crédit Coopératif

Miren Bengoa

Miren Bengoa

Executive Director, Fondation CHANEL

Séverin Cabannes

Séverin Cabannes

Deputy CEO, Société Générale

Pascal Canfin

Pascal Canfin

Director General, WWF France

Stéphanie et Jérémie Gicquel

Stéphanie et Jérémie Gicquel

Explorers

Sébastien Kopp

Sébastien Kopp

Co-founder, Veja

Isabelle Kocher

Isabelle Kocher

General Director, ENGIE

Eric Leandri

Eric Leandri

Founder and CEO, Qwant

Bruno Léchevin

Bruno Léchevin

Chairman, ADEME

Laurence Monnoyer-Smith

Laurence Monnoyer-Smith

Interministerial Delegate and Commissioner General for Sustainable Development, Ministry for an Ecological and Solidary Transition Déléguée interministérielle (DIDD)

Mahmoud Mohieldin

Mahmoud Mohieldin

Senior Vice President, World Bank

Rémy Rioux

Rémy Rioux

CEO, AFD

Laurence Tiennot-Herment

Laurence Tiennot-Herment

Chairwoman, AMF Téléthon